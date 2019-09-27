Loading articles...

Jury awards man $8.3 million in excessive force case

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina jury has ordered three law enforcement officials to pay $8.3 million for violating a man’s civil rights when they beat and shot him while he was driving on his own property six years ago.

WRAL-TV reports the award is believed to be the largest excessive force verdict in a civil rights case in the state’s history.

Michael Morgan said three Wake County sheriff’s deputies improperly beat him and shot him during a traffic stop while he was unloading brush on an empty field he owned. Police said Morgan dragged a sheriff’s deputy along the side of his pickup truck before he was shot.

Morgan spent four months in jail on charges of assaulting a police officer. He was acquitted over questions about the veracity of the deputies’ accounts.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
#TRAFFICALERT: EB 401 at PT Union collectors, the right shoulder is blocked with a vehicle fire.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 AM
It’s a chilly Friday morning for us BUT at least it’s not ❄️ Lots of alerts including Winter Storm Watches for part…
Latest Weather
Read more