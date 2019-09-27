Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Joe Wilson, skeptic on Iraq War intelligence, dies at age 69
SANTA FE, N.M. — The ex-wife of the former ambassador who disputed U.S. intelligence on Iraq that was used to justify going to war says the former diplomat has died. Joseph Wilson was 69.
Valerie Plame confirmed in a text message that Wilson died Friday of organ failure in Santa Fe. She called him a “patriot” with “the heart of a lion.”
Wilson travelled to Niger to investigate allegations Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein tried to purchase uranium and later alleged that the administration of President George W. Bush twisted prewar intelligence on Iraq to justify war.
Subsequently, Plame’s identity as a CIA operative was leaked in a scandal that led to the conviction of vice-presidential aide Scooter B. Libby for lying to investigators and justice obstruction.
President Donald Trump pardoned Libby in 2018.
The Associated Press
