Joe Wilson, skeptic on Iraq War intelligence, dies at age 69

SANTA FE, N.M. — The ex-wife of the former ambassador who disputed U.S. intelligence on Iraq that was used to justify going to war says the former diplomat has died. Joseph Wilson was 69.

Valerie Plame confirmed in a text message that Wilson died Friday of organ failure in Santa Fe. She called him a “patriot” with “the heart of a lion.”

Wilson travelled to Niger to investigate allegations Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein tried to purchase uranium and later alleged that the administration of President George W. Bush twisted prewar intelligence on Iraq to justify war.

Subsequently, Plame’s identity as a CIA operative was leaked in a scandal that led to the conviction of vice-presidential aide Scooter B. Libby for lying to investigators and justice obstruction.

President Donald Trump pardoned Libby in 2018.

