Investigations touch Illinois powerbroker's confidants

CHICAGO — Even the normally unflappable speaker of the Illinois House had to pause at the sight of FBI agents entering the Democratic side of the Capitol building this week and later hauling away containers of documents from a lawmaker’s office.

Mike Madigan hasn’t been accused of any wrongdoing. But the longest-serving state House speaker in the U.S. has looked on over the past 10 months as at least half a dozen fellow Democrats have been charged with crimes or had agents raid their offices and homes. Some were Madigan allies and confidants.

Former federal prosecutor Phil Turner says it’d be wrong to conclude Madigan is an investigative target based on the raids. But he says Madigan may still have reason to worry since those facing charges often scramble to provide information on others in bids to avoid prison.

Michael Tarm, The Associated Press

