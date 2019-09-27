Loading articles...

Interior secretary scheduled 2-day visit to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is coming to North Dakota next week to discuss efforts to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and talk with landowners about property rights.

Bernhardt is scheduled to hold a round table discussion on Wednesday in Hope about easements for waterfowl production areas. North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer has criticized the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for what he calls “ambiguous threats of legal action, unclear boundary delineation, antiquated records management, and a nonexistent appeals process.”

Bernhardt plans to tour the Theodore Roosevelt National Park on Thursday. State leaders say the park has maintenance issues that need to be addressed to support the library.

The Associated Press

