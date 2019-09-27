Loading articles...

Indonesia authorities say death toll from quake climbs to 23

A woman inspects the damage following an earthquake in Ambon, Maluku province, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. The strong earthquake Thursday killed a number of people and damaged a bridge, hospital and other buildings on one of Indonesia's less populated islands. (AP Photo)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian authorities say the death toll from a strong earthquake in the country’s east has climbed 23 people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says most of the victims of Thursday’s magnitude 6.5 quake in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province, were killed by collapsing houses and buildings.

In addition to the dead, the agency says more than 100 people have been injured.

The agency said Friday that at least 117 houses and buildings were damaged and about 15,000 people are being housed in temporary shelters.

Home to more than 260 million people, Indonesia has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:49 PM
CLEAR - EB QEW app. Dixie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 08:40 PM
Retweeted @MeteoGib: More great photos being sent to MeteoGib of this afternoon's rare Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds running along the #Gibraltar #…
Latest Weather
Read more