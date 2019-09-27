Loading articles...

Hong Kong police say student arrests at protests increase

Protesters form a human chain outside the Queen Elizabeth Stadium in Hong Kong, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Riot police on Thursday begun securing a stadium in downtown Hong Kong ahead of a town hall session by embattled city leader Carrie Lam, aimed at cooling down months of protests for greater democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Hong Kong police say students accounted for 29% of nearly 1,600 people detained in anti-government protests since June are urging youths to take the “straight and narrow path” as more major rallies loom this weekend.

Police official Tse Chun-chung says 207 high school and university students were detained this month alone despite the end of summer holidays, up from 257 over the June-August period.

Tse said Friday there was an alarming rise in teenagers participating in violent acts, with some already charged for offences including arson, desecrating Chinese flags and attacking police officers.

He urged young people to reconsider their actions ahead of rallies this weekend in the lead-up to China’s Oct. 1 National Day festivities.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
SB 410 South of Courtney pk, two lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 AM
It’s a chilly Friday morning for us BUT at least it’s not ❄️ Lots of alerts including Winter Storm Watches for part…
Latest Weather
Read more