Loading articles...

Germany reports landmark case of West Nile virus

BERLIN — Authorities are reporting the first known human case of West Nile virus transmitted by mosquitoes in Germany, a development apparently hastened by climate change.

The national disease control and tropical medicine centres said Friday the person developed encephalitis but recovered after hospital treatment.

The virus originated in Africa but has been spread northward by migratory birds and mosquitoes. There have been several outbreaks in southern and central Europe in recent years. It is found in much of the U.S.

Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit of Germany’s Bernhard Nocht Institute tropical medicine centre said that “the unusually warm summers of the last two years, triggered by climate change, apparently have contributed to WNV establishing itself north of the Alps.”

The virus causes dangerous meningitis or encephalitis in less than 1% of those infected.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 09:49 PM
CLEAR - EB QEW app. Dixie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 11 minutes ago
It’s a chilly Friday morning for us BUT at least it’s not ❄️ Lots of alerts including Winter Storm Watches for part…
Latest Weather
Read more