France remembers grand ex-President Chirac, flaws and all
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 5:01 am EDT
FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2006 file photo, French President Jacques Chirac, right, attends a meeting at the G8 Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia. Jacques Chirac, a two-term French president who was the first leader to acknowledge France's role in the Holocaust and defiantly opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, has died at age 86. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
PARIS — Mourners are signing memory books, flags are lowered and French politicians from across the spectrum are paying tributes to late President Jacques Chirac.
People lined up Friday to write notes of appreciation in condolence books at the presidential Elysee Palace and City Hall to remember Chirac, who died Thursday at 86. Chirac presided over both institutions, a larger-than-life fixture on France’s political scene for 40 years.
Known for championing the nation’s sense of its own grandeur, Chirac was remembered fondly despite a corruption conviction and political infighting that long dogged his conservative camp.
A public ceremony will be held at Invalides monument Sunday in his honour, and a service will be held Monday in the Paris Church of Saint Sulpice.