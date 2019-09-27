Loading articles...

EU slaps sanctions on 7 more in Venezuela over rights abuses

BRUSSELS — The European Union is imposing sanctions on seven members of Venezuela’s security and intelligence services on suspicion that they are involved in torture and other rights violations.

EU headquarters said Friday that four of the seven, who face asset freezes and travel bans, are linked to the death of Capt. Rafael Acosta Arévalo, a Venezuelan navy officer allegedly tortured in state custody.

It means 25 people are now subject to EU sanctions over the crisis in Venezuela.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini says “the regional impact of the crisis is unprecedented, with severe risks for regional stability.”

Mogherini says the EU stands ready to broaden the sanctions to encourage a political transition and presidential elections. She says they can be dialed down if progress is made.

The Associated Press

