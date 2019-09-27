Egypt's president warns against 'deceitful' calls to protest

CAIRO — Egypt’s president has warned against “deceitful” attempts to discredit his rule amid fresh calls for anti-government protests.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi spoke Friday morning after returning to Cairo from New York, where he’d been attending the U.N. General Assembly.

Last Friday, rare protests calling for el-Sissi to step down erupted in Cairo and several provinces. Those were sparked by corruption allegations levelled against the president and the military by a self-exiled Egyptian businessman.

Lawyers say the security forces have retaliated with a wave of over 2,000 arrests, including political activists and journalists. Egypt’s general prosecutor claims his office has questioned no more than 1,000 people.

Referring to corruption allegations, el-Sissi says: “It is all based on lies, distortion and fabrication. You should be aware of that.”

The Associated Press