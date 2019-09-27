Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Corporation works with military on possible Alaska return
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 12:28 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — U.S. military officials say melting sea ice, increased shipping and shifting defence priorities are factors in deciding whether to re-establish permanent facilities in Alaska’s Bering Sea region.
Alaska Public Media reported Thursday that the Native regional Aleut Corporation owns much of the land on Adak Island and is promoting a military return to the Aleutian Islands.
Navy spokesperson Lt. Rochelle Rieger says a potential permanent base in Alaska is under consideration, but no decisions have been made.
The Pentagon closed a large naval air base on Adak in the 1990s, but the Navy and Marine Corps recently held large-scale exercises there to test cold-climate capabilities.
The Aleut Corporation’s military liaison says the Navy’s return would contribute to the revival of the small civilian community on the island.