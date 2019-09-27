Loading articles...

Confusion over Mugabe's burial leaves incomplete mausoleum

Last Updated Sep 27, 2019 at 6:47 am EDT

Children carry firewood near the place where former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was supposed to be buried at the National Heroes Acre, in Harare, on Sept, 27, 2019. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

The abrupt change of plans for the burial place of Zimbabwe’s longtime leader Robert Mugabe has left the government with an incomplete mausoleum and confusion over what happens next.

It is not clear when Mugabe will be buried at his rural home after the government announced Thursday it would comply with his family’s latest wishes.

The family previously agreed on a burial at the National Heroes Acre in the capital, Harare, but only after the construction of a mausoleum setting Mugabe apart from the rest.

Now steel rods and scaffolding remain at the hilltop site as the drama over the resting place of one of Africa’s longest serving leaders continues.

Mugabe died this month in Singapore at age 95. He led Zimbabwe for 37 years before being forced to retire.

