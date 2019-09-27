Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Confusion over Mugabe's burial leaves incomplete mausoleum
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 6:24 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 27, 2019 at 6:47 am EDT
Children carry firewood near the place where former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was supposed to be buried at the National Heroes Acre, in Harare, on Sept, 27, 2019. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
The abrupt change of plans for the burial place of Zimbabwe’s longtime leader Robert Mugabe has left the government with an incomplete mausoleum and confusion over what happens next.
It is not clear when Mugabe will be buried at his rural home after the government announced Thursday it would comply with his family’s latest wishes.
The family previously agreed on a burial at the National Heroes Acre in the capital, Harare, but only after the construction of a mausoleum setting Mugabe apart from the rest.
Now steel rods and scaffolding remain at the hilltop site as the drama over the resting place of one of Africa’s longest serving leaders continues.
Mugabe died this month in Singapore at age 95. He led Zimbabwe for 37 years before being forced to retire.