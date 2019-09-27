Loading articles...

As Canada strikes for climate, this tool helps us understand climate policy

Last Updated Sep 27, 2019 at 6:56 am EDT

Tens of thousands took to the streets in London, England, taking part in the Global Climate Strike on Sept. 20, 2019. (Photo by Kristian Buus/In Pictures via Getty Images)

In today’s Big Story podcast, every major Canadian party acknowledges that climate change is real, and caused by humans, and needs policy to address it. But that’s about where the similarities stop. And since the actual policy positions themselves can be both too dense to get through and too full of promises to offer much in the way of realism, Canadians might need some help sorting through them.

Envirovote Canada is an attempt to do just that — and it was conceived by one of the hundreds of thousands of young people around the world doing everything they can to help us all understand the challenges and solutions we face.

GUEST: Isabelle Hurley, Master’s Student, Biology, Dalhousie University, envirovote.ca

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
SB 410 South of Courtney pk, two lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 AM
It’s a chilly Friday morning for us BUT at least it’s not ❄️ Lots of alerts including Winter Storm Watches for part…
Latest Weather
Read more