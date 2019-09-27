As Canada strikes for climate, this tool helps us understand climate policy

In today’s Big Story podcast, every major Canadian party acknowledges that climate change is real, and caused by humans, and needs policy to address it. But that’s about where the similarities stop. And since the actual policy positions themselves can be both too dense to get through and too full of promises to offer much in the way of realism, Canadians might need some help sorting through them.

Envirovote Canada is an attempt to do just that — and it was conceived by one of the hundreds of thousands of young people around the world doing everything they can to help us all understand the challenges and solutions we face.

GUEST: Isabelle Hurley, Master’s Student, Biology, Dalhousie University, envirovote.ca

