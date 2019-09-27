Loading articles...

Brazil's top court puts former AG under restraining order

SAO PAULO — A top Brazilian judge has issued a restraining order on a former attorney general who said he once carried a gun to the tribunal to shoot one of its members.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Friday barred Rodrigo Janot from being fewer than 200 metres (650 feet) away from members of the country’s top court.

Janot is also prohibited from entering Brazil’s Supreme Court buildings nationwide.

The man who acted as Brazil’s top prosecutor between 2013 and 2017 said in several interviews that he planned to kill Justice Gilmar Mendes before a session in 2017.

Janot said he decided not to shoot Mendes, one of his main critics, at the last minute.

Federal police have raided Janot’s home in Brasilia to look for the weapon.

The Associated Press

