Bosnians protest Croatian plans for nuclear waste facility
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 8:04 am EDT
SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Hundreds of Bosnians have rallied against plans by neighbouring Croatia to store part of the waste from the region’s only nuclear plant near its border with Bosnia and the area’s main river, which is known for its natural beauty.
The protesters Friday in the northwestern Bosnian town of Novi Grad warned that a nuclear waste facility would endanger the Una River and the lives of some 250,000 people living in the area. They urged Croatia to abandon its plans to build the storage site at an ex-army barracks at Trgovska Gora and pledged to fight against it.
Located in Slovenia, the 1980s’ Krsko nuclear plant is owned jointly by Croatia. Officials from the two countries are set to meet next week to discuss additional waste storage facilities.
The Associated Press
