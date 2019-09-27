Loading articles...

Bill to blunt Trump environment policy vetoed in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill aimed at stopping the Trump administration from rolling back federal environmental regulations in the state.

The veto comes as the state is battling the Trump administration over a host of environmental regulations. But Newsom previously announced he would veto the bill because he feared it would harm ongoing negotiations between state and federal water agencies about how to manage the state’s water.

California is already suing the Trump administration over its efforts to alter its enforcement of the Endangered Species Act and revoke California’s authority to set its own emission standards for cars and trucks. But the veto will strain the governor’s relationship with some environmental groups, who had hoped he would sign it.

The Associated Press

