Loading articles...

Albania police seize 300 pounds of cocaine, 2 arrested

TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s state police say they seized 137 kilograms (302 lbs.) of cocaine from Ecuador at the western port of Durres.

Police say the cocaine arrived with a shipping container and two Albanian citizens allegedly expecting the drugs were arrested.

Albania was once known as a major European crossroads for marijuana but now has more cases of smugglers trying to get heroin and cocaine to western European countries.

State police director Ardi Veliu said the cocaine shipped from Ecuador was seized in co-operation with neighbouring Greece and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

A businessman accused of involvement in the trafficking of 613 kilograms (1,350 lbs.) of cocaine that Albanian police seized in 2018 was extradited from Germany last week after more than a year in detention.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
In cottage country... Southbound Highway 11 approaching Telford Line (Happyland) - the right lane is blocked because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:06 PM
It’s still a lovely day in #Toronto right now. Clouds will build this afternoon then rain late tonight and for earl…
Latest Weather
Read more