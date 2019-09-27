Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska health officials report rise in Fairbanks HIV cases
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 27, 2019 12:29 am EDT
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Alaska health officials have reported an unusual increase in new cases of HIV in the Fairbanks region since May.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that since May the state Department of Health and Social Services has identified six new cases of HIV, the virus that can lead to AIDS.
The department says in an email that the reported cases are “an unusually high number” in such a short time period for the Fairbanks area.
The department says those infected are men aged between 21 and 33 years and five of them are either in the military or reported having sex with someone in the military.
The department says it is asking Fairbanks health care providers to screen patients for risks associated with HIV and promote prevention and testing.
___
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com
The Associated Press
