Afghans vote for president amid Taliban threats

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 photo, Afghan election workers load ballot boxes and other election materials on a truck for distribution ahead of presidential elections scheduled for Sept. 28, at the Independent Election Commission compound, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban have warned Afghanistan’s 9.6 million eligible voters to stay away from polling stations during Saturday’s presidential election. It’s unclear how many will heed those warnings, but turnout is expected to be depressed as a result. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
KABUL — Afghans head to the polls to elect a new president amid high security as the Taliban vow to disrupt elections, warning citizens to stay home or risk being hurt.
The leading contenders are incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his partner in the 5-year-old unity government, Abdullah Abdullah, who already alleges power abuse by his opponent.
Fear and frustration at the relentless corruption that has characterized successive governments rank high among Afghan concerns.
Tens of thousands of police, intelligence officials and Afghan National Army personnel have been deployed throughout the country to protect nearly 5,000 election centres.
In Kabul, traffic is light with police and army scattered throughout the city, stopping cars and looking for anything out of the ordinary.
The Taliban say they will take particular aim at Afghanistan’s cities.