7 police arrested in disappearance of 2 in western Mexico

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in the western Mexico state of Michoacan say seven local police officers have been arrested in relation to the disappearance of two orchard workers.

The state prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday that police from the town of Ziracuaretiro went to an orchard on Sept. 10 and handcuffed and beat two workers and a manager. The police took their phones and paperwork for the property.

The statement says one worker and the manager were loaded into a police vehicle and taken away. The other worker was released. The detained subjects were never booked into the police station or presented to prosecutors and remain missing.

Michoacan, an important avocado growing state, is home to organized crime groups.

The Associated Press

