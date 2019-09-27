Loading articles...

3 people sent to hospital in 3 separate traffic incidents in Brampton

File photo of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

Three people have been taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicles in three separate incidents in Brampton Thursday night.

The first collision occurred around 7:15 p.m., where a cyclist was struck at Creditview Road and Bovaird Drive.

Later, at around 9:30 p.m., a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle at Williams Parkway and Main Street.

The most recent incident happened at 11 p.m., where a motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre after being hit by a vehicle.

The vehicles involved in the incidents all remained on the scene and police continue to investigate.

