3 people sent to hospital in 3 separate traffic incidents in Brampton

Three people have been taken to the hospital after being struck by vehicles in three separate incidents in Brampton Thursday night.

The first collision occurred around 7:15 p.m., where a cyclist was struck at Creditview Road and Bovaird Drive.

Later, at around 9:30 p.m., a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle at Williams Parkway and Main Street.

The most recent incident happened at 11 p.m., where a motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre after being hit by a vehicle.

The vehicles involved in the incidents all remained on the scene and police continue to investigate.