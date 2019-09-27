Loading articles...

2020 Democratic hopeful Delaney loses Iowa state director

Democratic presidential candidate former Maryland Rep. John Delaney speaks at the Climate Forum at Georgetown University, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney’s Iowa state director has left his 2020 campaign, leaving him without a key staffer in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Monica Biddix had been his state director since January 2019 but served on his campaign since June 2018, starting first as his communications director. She said in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that she was leaving to “pursue other opportunities.”

The former Maryland congressman launched his campaign for president in 2017, making him the longest-campaigning candidate in the field. But he has failed to gain much traction in the race and routinely polls at the bottom of the pack.

He’s scheduled to visit Iowa this weekend. His campaign has provided no further guidance on a replacement for Biddix.

Alexandra Jaffe, The Associated Press

