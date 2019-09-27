Loading articles...

2 alleged traffickers on board Ocean Viking detained

Men wait to disembark from the Ocean Viking ship as it reaches the port of Messina, Italy, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. The humanitarian ship disembarked 182 people it rescued in the Mediterranean Sea north of Libya. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)

ROME — Two alleged human traffickers have been detained by the Italian police in the Sicilian town of Messina, after disembarking from the humanitarian ship Ocean Viking with 180 other migrants.

Police said on Friday that the alleged traffickers, both Egyptian, were detained after they were identified by several witnesses who were on board and have helped investigators to reconstruct the events that happened before the migrants’ departure from Libya.

Investigators said the witnesses told them they had paid a sum of money for the trip to Italy and then had been detained for a few days in a Libyan shed before being embarked for the dangerous trip.

A total of 182 people, rescued a week before from fragile boats off the Libyan coast, arrived in Sicily on Tuesday after days at sea.

The Associated Press


