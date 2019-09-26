Loading articles...

Woman killed on German highway after falling out of car

BERLIN — German police say a mother has died on a highway in Bavaria after falling out of a moving car while trying to climb into the rear of the vehicle to look after her infant child.

Police told the dpa news agency Thursday that the 28-year-old woman was a passenger in the car and fell out of an open door as she attempted to get between the front two seats into the back to look after her months-old child while travelling on the A96 Autobahn west of Munich.

They say her husband was driving and immediately pulled over.

It is not clear whether the door wasn’t closed properly or somehow opened as the woman attempted to get into the back.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:43 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
It will be quite windy again today (Sept26) and there’s the possibility of some wet weather. Tune to 680News 📻for…
Latest Weather
Read more