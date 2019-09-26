Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman killed on German highway after falling out of car
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2019 3:15 am EDT
BERLIN — German police say a mother has died on a highway in Bavaria after falling out of a moving car while trying to climb into the rear of the vehicle to look after her infant child.
Police told the dpa news agency Thursday that the 28-year-old woman was a passenger in the car and fell out of an open door as she attempted to get between the front two seats into the back to look after her months-old child while travelling on the A96 Autobahn west of Munich.
They say her husband was driving and immediately pulled over.
It is not clear whether the door wasn’t closed properly or somehow opened as the woman attempted to get into the back.
The Associated Press
