Whistleblower case opens window into secret computer systems

WASHINGTON — The whistleblower complaint at the heart of Congress’ impeachment inquiry has opened a window into government computer systems used to manage classified information on a day-to-day basis.

Records from President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with the president of Ukraine were classified as “secret,” one of the lowest levels of classified material, and entered into a computerized system that stores such information. The “secret” classification makes sense because presidents don’t typically share highly classified U.S. information with leaders of other nations.

But the whistleblower claimed in the complaint released Thursday that the material was taken out of that system and moved to another for more sensitive information.

The whistleblower alleges that several White House officials became so concerned about the content of the call that they intervened to “lock down” all records of it.

Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press