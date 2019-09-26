Loading articles...

Volkswagen hires Cadillac boss to help oversee US operations

HERNDON, Va. — Volkswagen has hired an executive who once ran Cadillac and Infiniti to help oversee its North American operations.

The German carmaker said Thursday that Johan de Nysschen will become chief operating officer of Volkswagen’s North American region.

Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, says de Nysschen will help speed up the company’s day-to-day decision making “so we can continue to make this brand matter again.”

Volkswagen is working to regain consumer trust after its 2015 diesel emissions scandal. U.S. authorities caught the company using software to rig emissions tests.

The 59-year-old de Nysschen says he is looking forward to rejoining the company where he spent 20 years earlier in his career before leading Nissan’s Infiniti luxury brand and General Motors’ Cadillac.

The Associated Press

