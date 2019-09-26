Loading articles...

Teen boy found stabbed at east-end high school

Last Updated Sep 26, 2019 at 2:10 pm EDT

File photo of an ambulance. CITYNEWS

A teenage boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was found suffering from stab wounds at an east-end high school.

Police were called to Neil McNeil Catholic High School on Victoria Park near Kingston Road just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

It is not yet known if the teen was stabbed at the high school.

The school has been locked down as a precaution.

The boy’s injuries do not appear life-threatening at this time.

There is no word yet on suspects.

More to come

