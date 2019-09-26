Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
University of Alaska head directs chancellors on budget talk
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2019 12:10 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The University of Alaska system president has instructed chancellors to support the public statements by the president and Board of Regents regarding budget issues.
KTUU-TV reported Wednesday that President Jim Johnsen sent a memo to the three university chancellors instructing them on how public communications should be made during budget discussions.
Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed $135 million from the university system’s budget in June.
The February 18 memo obtained by KTUU says statements by the Anchorage, Fairbanks and Southeast chancellors must be co-ordinated and “reviewed and approved by the president.”
An administration spokesperson confirms the memo was sent by Johnsen and says it is logical for him to oversee communications.
The official says while there may be three separately accredited universities, the system is a single legal entity.
Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com
The Associated Press
