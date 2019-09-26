Loading articles...

University of Alaska head directs chancellors on budget talk

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The University of Alaska system president has instructed chancellors to support the public statements by the president and Board of Regents regarding budget issues.

KTUU-TV reported Wednesday that President Jim Johnsen sent a memo to the three university chancellors instructing them on how public communications should be made during budget discussions.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed $135 million from the university system’s budget in June.

The February 18 memo obtained by KTUU says statements by the Anchorage, Fairbanks and Southeast chancellors must be co-ordinated and “reviewed and approved by the president.”

An administration spokesperson confirms the memo was sent by Johnsen and says it is logical for him to oversee communications.

The official says while there may be three separately accredited universities, the system is a single legal entity.

___

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:15 PM
Yikes. Northbound DVP is very slow tonight from Bayview/Bloor to north of Don Mills.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:28 PM
#Toronto forecast for Thu. Sep. 26/19: Slight chance of isolated showers so walk with an umbrella, but it will be p…
Latest Weather
Read more