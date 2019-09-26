Loading articles...

Trump: Person who helped whistleblower is 'close to a spy'

President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy Airport after attending the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says whoever gave information to the whistleblower who accused him of abusing his office is basically a spy.

That’s according to a recording of Trump’s comments Thursday at a private event in New York. The Los Angeles Times obtained and released the recording.

Addressing staff at the U.S. mission to the United Nations, Trump asks about the person who gave information to the whistleblower, saying, “That’s close to a spy.” Trump then adds: “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right. The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”

The whistleblower has accused Trump of abusing his office to “solicit interference from a foreign country” for his reelection.

Trump denies wrongdoing.

The Associated Press

