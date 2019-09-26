Loading articles...

The Latest: Ex-lawmaker Issa seeks return to Congress

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on former California Rep. Darrell Issa attempting a return to Congress to replace an indicted fellow Republican (all times local):

9:07 a.m.

Former California Rep. Darrell Issa is attempting a return to Congress to replace a fellow Republican who is facing charges of siphoning campaign funds for personal use.

Issa announced his candidacy for the San Diego-area seat Thursday, saying he is coming out of retirement to ensure the district remains in Republican hands.

His entry puts incumbent Duncan Hunter in an increasingly difficult position.

Issa has wealth and a long record as one of former President Barack Obama’s chief antagonists in Congress. That could play well in one of Southern California’s last staunchly Republican districts.

9:37 p.m.

The Associated Press

