Loading articles...

Skydiver dies after hitting big rig, crashing into highway

LODI, Calif. — Officials say a skydiver has died after hitting a semitruck and then crashing into a California highway.

The California Highway Patrol tells the Fresno Bee that the 28-year-old woman was parachuting Thursday with a group from the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused her to drift onto the highway, but an onlooker who saw the aftermath reported strong winds in the area.

Her identity hasn’t been released.

Authorities responded to the crash on Highway 99 near Lodi Airport, about 90 miles (145 kilometres) east of San Francisco. It shut down several lanes.

The Skydive Lodi Parachute Center has had numerous fatalities in recent years. FBI agents raided the facility last year, confiscating records and video footage.

Representatives from the parachute centre declined to comment.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB QEW app. Dixie.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:40 PM
Retweeted @MeteoGib: More great photos being sent to MeteoGib of this afternoon's rare Kelvin-Helmholtz wave clouds running along the #Gibraltar #…
Latest Weather
Read more