SIU charges Peel police officer with assault

A Peel Regional Police officer has been charged with assault in connection with an incident back in March.

The province’s Special Investigation Unit says police approached a man in the stairwell of an apartment on Orenda Road in Brampton on March 25.

The man fled from police but was arrested soon after and arrested. According to the SIU, the man was subsequently released.

Later that day, the man went to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Neither police nor the SIU would say what type of injury the man sustained.

Two days later, the man notified the SIU of the injury and the agency began an investigation.

Const. Scott Douglas is facing one count of assault. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.