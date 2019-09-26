Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Portugal: 23 people charged in theft at national armoury
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2019 8:38 am EDT
LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese prosecutors are bringing charges against 23 people, including a former defence minister, after a two-year investigation into the theft of weapons from the national armoury.
A statement Thursday from the attorney general’s office says a soldier is accused of providing inside information about the armoury to eight others who carried out the 2017 break-in by cutting through a perimeter fence and smashing warehouse locks.
Officials later conceded the armoury’s electronic surveillance system was obsolete and its security procedures lax.
A further 14 people, including former Defence Minister Jose Azeredo Lopes, are accused of malfeasance and conduct that led to a denial of justice in relation to the mysterious reappearance of the weaponry in a nearby field four months later.
The statement says the weaponry was valued at 35,000 euros ($38,000).