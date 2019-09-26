Loading articles...

Police secure stadium ahead of Hong Kong leader's town hall

Protesters and their supporters flash smartphones lights as they sing a song titled "Glory to Hong Kong" at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. A senior Chinese official in Hong Kong expressed confidence Wednesday in the ability of local authorities to restore calm to the protest-wracked city. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

HONG KONG — Riot police have begun securing a stadium in downtown Hong Kong ahead of a town hall session by city leader Carrie Lam aimed at cooling down months of protests for greater democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The community dialogue later Thursday with 150 participants, selected randomly from over 20,000 people who signed up, is the first since massive protests started in June over an extradition bill that has since been withdrawn.

Protesters have refused to stop until other demands including direct elections for the city’s leaders and police accountability are met.

Riot police carried equipment including pepper spray and tear gas canisters into the Queen Elizabeth Stadium. Lam said on Facebook that the dialogue will bring about change for the better in Hong Kong.

