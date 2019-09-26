Loading articles...

Pennsylvania bridge indefinitely closed for repairs

ELIZABETH, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the Elizabeth Bridge near Pittsburgh has been closed to traffic after a structural support bracket failed.

The department released a statement saying the Route 51 bridge in Allegheny County is “indefinitely” closed as of 10 p.m. Thursday.

The department says it will monitor the bridge around-the-clock as repairs are made. The bracket was being utilized for hanger cable replacements.

Motorists will be detoured. Associated ramps at the bridge will remain open to traffic.

Republican State Rep. Michael Puskaric posted on Facebook that the department told him the repairs could take two days to finish.

The Associated Press

