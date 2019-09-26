Loading articles...

Omni Air flight lands in Baltimore after declaring emergency

BALTIMORE — The Federal Aviation Administration says an Omni Air International jet landed safely at Baltimore Washington International Airport after declaring an emergency.

The FAA said in an email that Flight 328 landed at BWI at 6:19 p.m. on Thursday because of what was described as a hydraulic problem with the Boeing B777.

According to the FAA, the flight departed from Baltimore, but its destination wasn’t known. It’s unclear how many people were on board. The agency is investigating the incident.

A telephone message left at Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Omni Air International was immediately returned Thursday night.

The Associated Press

