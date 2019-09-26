Loading articles...

Oakville youth counsellor facing sex assault charges

A Halton Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

A long-time child and youth counsellor with the Halton District Catholic School Board faces sex assault charges dating back nearly two decades.

Police say the suspect was working at Bishop R.F. Reding Secondary School in Milton in 2001 when the alleged incident occurred.

Fernando Costa, 53, of Oakville is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

The accused has been employed by the Catholic board as a child and youth counsellor since 1990 and has worked at various elementary and high schools during that time. He has also coached sports teams at various schools.

At the time of his arrest, Costa was employed at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Oakville.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar incidents are asked to contact police.

