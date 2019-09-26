McDonald's launches global Beyond Meat burger test in 28 Ont. restaurants

TORONTO — McDonald’s Canada says some Ontario restaurants will start to sell a Beyond Meat vegetarian burger as part of a global pilot.

The burger chain says it will start selling the plant-based patty, dubbed the P.L.T., at 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario on Monday.

The pilot will last 12 weeks and will help determine if the company will offer the product permanently across more of its markets, which span more than 100 countries.

McDonald’s Canada says it dropped its last veggie burger, the McVeggie Deluxe, from the menu in 2005.

The fast-food chain’s pilot comes more than a year after competitor A&W became the first national chain to serve Beyond Meat patties in Canada, setting off a ripple effect in the industry.

Since then, Subway Restaurants, White Spot Restaurants, Queseda Burritos & Tacos and others have all added plant-based proteins to their menus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AW.UN)

The Canadian Press