Man shot near Yonge and Gerrard Streets

Toronto police are investigating following a shooting in the city’s downtown core early Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to a McDonald’s restaurant in the Yonge and Gerrard Streets area at around 3:00 a.m. for a report that a man had been stabbed and that the victim had attempted to board a bus.

When EMS arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, EMS said.

Police have not released any suspect information and said they continue to look into the incident.