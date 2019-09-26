Loading articles...

Malta: Not all EU nations keeping word on migrant-sharing

VALLETTA, Malta — Malta’s interior minister says that only Germany and France have maintained their commitment to take migrants under distribution pacts reached when the small EU nation permitted their disembarkation from humanitarian rescue ships.

Interior Minister Michael Farrugia told Malta state TV on Thursday that half of the migrants remain in Malta, despite deals brokered through the EU. He urged the EU and other nations to fulfil their pledges. He said the delay in relocation is putting “great pressure” on the detention centre where the migrants are held.

On Wednesday, migrants being kept in the centre hung up banners demanding their release in a peaceful protest. The 800 migrants being held at the Hal Safi centre include migrants rescued at sea by Maltese armed forces.

The Associated Press

