Kurz favoured to return as chancellor in Austria election

VIENNA — Austrians vote Sunday in an election meant to restore political normality after a scandal that brought down conservative ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s centre-right coalition in May.

The 33-year-old Kurz is strongly favoured to return to power.

The country of 8.8 million people in the heart of Europe has been run by a non-partisan interim administration under Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein, a former head of its top court, since the drama in spring that led to Kurz pulling the plug on his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party and then being ousted in a parliamentary confidence vote.

The election offers a test of the far-right party’s recovery from the scandal that brought down its longtime leader.

Polls show a big lead for Kurz’s centre-right People’s Party.

Associated Press, The Associated Press