Kurz favoured to return as chancellor in Austria election
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2019 3:51 am EDT
In this Monday, May 20, 2019, file photo, designated leader of the right-wing Freedom Party, FPOE, addresses the media during a press conference in Vienna, Austria. Austria's far-right Freedom Party elected former minister and presidential candidate Norbert Hofer as its leader on Saturday as it seeks to return to government in a Sept. 29, 2019, national election. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber)
VIENNA — Austrians vote Sunday in an election meant to restore political normality after a scandal that brought down conservative ex-Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s centre-right coalition in May.
The 33-year-old Kurz is strongly favoured to return to power.
The country of 8.8 million people in the heart of Europe has been run by a non-partisan interim administration under Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein, a former head of its top court, since the drama in spring that led to Kurz pulling the plug on his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party and then being ousted in a parliamentary confidence vote.
The election offers a test of the far-right party’s recovery from the scandal that brought down its longtime leader.
Polls show a big lead for Kurz’s centre-right People’s Party.