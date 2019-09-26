Loading articles...

Jury acquits former prison guard of sexually abusing inmate

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania prison guard has been acquitted of charges that he sexually abused two inmates.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reported that jurors deliberated for an hour Thursday before clearing former Lackawanna County Prison guard Mark Johnson of institutional sexual assault and other offences.

One of the accusers testified that Johnson repeatedly forced her to engage in sex acts in return for items from the jail’s store. Johnson’s attorney attacked the woman’s credibility and pointed out inconsistencies in her testimony.

Johnson was one of seven guards charged with sexually abusing inmates at the prison in Scranton. A jury acquitted one guard in February, while another pleaded no contest to official oppression and was sentenced to probation.

State prosecutors have alleged a culture of sexual coercion and coverup at the prison.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 at McCowan express - emergency crews on scene, only the right lane is getting through.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:41 PM
Retweeted @Bondeyes22: Sudden hail storm in #Pickering #Ontario #Canada @StormHour @StormWeatherDog @weathernetwork #onstorm
Latest Weather
Read more