Loading articles...

Judge blocks deal to bar LGBT discrimination in adoptions

LANSING, Mich. — A federal judge says Michigan cannot stop faith-based adoption agencies that have state contracts from refusing to put children in LGBT homes for religious reasons.

District Judge Robert Jonker issued a preliminary injunction Thursday. He says Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel’s position targets the religious beliefs of St. Vincent Catholic Charities, and such agencies can continue working with the state while a lawsuit is litigated.

In March, Nessel and the American Civil Liberties of Michigan announced a settlement to resolve a suit filed by lesbian couples who alleged they had been turned away. Nessel says such denials are illegal discrimination.

Jonker said past statements by Nessel “raise a strong inference of a hostility toward a religious viewpoint.” Nessel’s office said she hadn’t reviewed the ruling or determined next steps.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
In Stouffville, Hwy 48 is CLOSED from Bethesda Sideroad to Bloomington because of a collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 44 minutes ago
Our @DeniseWeatherTO loves fall! We want to know, what's your favourite season? Are you already mourning summers end? #seasons #hellofall
Latest Weather
Read more