Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Japan sees NKorea missile, China space activity as threat
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2019 10:24 pm EDT
FILE - This Aug. 24, 2019, file photo provided by the North Korean government, shows the test firing of an unspecified missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Japan has raised its caution level of Pyongyang’s missile capability in a defense paper, saying North Korea has miniaturized nuclear warheads and remains a serious threat, with the country resuming missile tests without taking any concrete denuclearization steps. The annual paper, approved Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, by the Cabinet, underscores Japan’s fear of being a target. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
TOKYO — Japan has raised its caution level about North Korea’s missile capability, saying in a defence report that the country resumed missile tests while taking no concrete denuclearization steps and had succeeded in making miniaturized warheads.
The annual defence paper, approved Friday by the Cabinet, underscores Japan’s fear of being targeted by its neighbour. Its reaction to the North’s recent tests contrasts to the low-key U.S. response.
Since the second U.S.-North Korea summit collapsed this year, North Korea has fired 10 short-range missiles and projectiles deemed new and upgraded.
The defence paper also highlights that China’s threat is expanding into space from the regional seas.
Japan is also bolstering its defence role under its alliance with the U.S. and is launching a space unit and measures against cyber and electromagnetic attacks.