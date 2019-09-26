Loading articles...

Italian Catholic bishops oppose assisted suicide ruling

MILAN — The Italian Bishops’ Conference is coming out against a constitutional court ruling that assisted suicide is not punishable in cases when a patient in an irreversible condition is suffering unbearable pain.

The secretary-general of the bishop’s conference, Stefano Russo, says on Thursday that the ruling “creates the preconditions for a culture of death in which society loses the light of reason.”

The ruling late Wednesday is the latest development in the heavily Roman Catholic nation’s long-running debate over end-of-life issues. The constitutional court in Rome ruled in the case of a defendant who brought a friend, a well-known Italian DJ who was left quadriplegic by an accident, to Switzerland to die in an assisted suicide clinic.

Russo said “such a strong ruling” should not precede action by the parliament.

The Associated Press

