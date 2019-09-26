Loading articles...

Israel's Netanyahu begins coalition hunt amid deadlock

JERUSALEM — Israel’s prime minister is beginning the daunting task of trying to cobble together a coalition government. The country faces political deadlock that emerged from this month’s repeat elections, which had no clear winner.

A unity government with Benjamin Netanyahu’s main challenger, former army chief Benny Gantz, appears to be the preferred option. But on Thursday, the two main parties remained far apart.

Netanyahu has up to six weeks in his attempt. But as he doesn’t have the 61-seat majority needed to establish a government, his odds appear slim.

If Netanyahu fails, President Reuven Rivlin could ask Gantz to try. If he too doesn’t succeed, the president could choose another legislator or he could set in motion unprecedented third elections.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:43 AM
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
It will be quite windy again today (Sept26) and there’s the possibility of some wet weather. Tune to 680News 📻for…
Latest Weather
Read more