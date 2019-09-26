Loading articles...

Indictment: Soldier in bomb plot wanted to set fire to home

TOPEKA, Kan. — A federal grand jury in Kansas has indicted an Army soldier on charges that he distributed explosives information and threatened to set fire to a home.

The indictment charges Jarrett William Smith with two counts related to the explosives and one count linked to trying to gain entry to a home and injure someone listed only as D.H.

Federal prosecutors have said Smith discussed his plan to kill far-left-leaning “antifa” activists and described how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cellphone.

The 24-year-old private first class and infantry soldier from South Carolina is stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He was initially charged in a criminal complaint Monday.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB QEW app. Hurontario.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:22 AM
Small risk of thunderstorms for Toronto and GTA (Sept 26) Best chance in eastern Ontario today
Latest Weather
Read more