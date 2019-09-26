Loading articles...

High-flying marijuana vapes take hit from health scare

PORTLAND, Ore. — Vaping products are taking a hit as health experts scramble to determine what’s causing a mysterious lung disease.

More than 500 people have gotten ill, and nine have died after smoking vapes.

Vaping products have been one of the fastest-growing segments of the United States’ legal marijuana industry. But the scare caused a 15% decline in market share for vapes.

Industry analyst firm New Frontier Data says states like Oregon and New Mexico saw more than a 60% drop in vape market share.

Experts say the crisis won’t stop marijuana legalization but will mean tighter regulation overall.

Public health officials haven’t pinpointed any one substance or product that’s to blame.

Many patients say they used vapes containing marijuana oil, but some patients say they smoked nicotine-only vapes.

___

Flaccus and Peltz, who reported from New York City, are members of AP’s marijuana beat team. Follow the AP’s complete marijuana coverage: https://apnews.com/Marijuana .

Gillian Flaccus And Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
Clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:28 PM
#Toronto forecast for Thu. Sep. 26/19: Slight chance of isolated showers so walk with an umbrella, but it will be p…
Latest Weather
Read more