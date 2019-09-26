'Gross': Lanternflies causing big bug problem for some

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — A bad bug is making life miserable for some Pennsylvanian residents and business owners.

The spotted lanternfly has emerged as a serious pest since the federal government confirmed its arrival in southeastern Pennsylvania five years ago. It weakens valuable trees and vines by sucking the sap from them. It also causes problems for homeowners when it leaves its sticky, sugary waste all over pools and decks.

More worrisome, they threaten $18 billion worth of Pennsylvania agriculture, including tree fruit, timber, hops and especially grapes.

The bug’s range is expanding, alarming officials in other states as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Michael Rubinkam, The Associated Press