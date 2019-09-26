Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Florida officer dashes onto busy interstate to save dog
by The Associated Press
Posted Sep 26, 2019 7:47 am EDT
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Florida police officer is getting praise for darting into a busy interstate to rescue a dog that had just been hit by a car.
Pinellas Park police Officer Joseph Puglia tells ABC Action News in Tampa his heart “really sank until I started seeing him breathing.” The dog wandered onto Interstate 275 in Tampa on Monday.
Video from Puglia’s dash cam showed him stop and get out within seconds of the dog getting hit. Puglia says he wrapped the dog in an emergency blanket, put him in his SUV and called dispatch.
The dog survived with minor cuts and bruises. Puglia says they nicknamed the dog, who ended up in the county’s animal shelter, Lucky. If no one claims Lucky, he says family members are ready to take him.
The Associated Press
